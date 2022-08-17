London, Ont. police looking for two men charged with human trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in locating two of three men charged in relation to a human trafficking investigation.

Police say in May 2022, a woman from Whitby started talking with a man over a social media platform and agreed to meet with him at a shopping centre in Scarborough.

After the meeting, police say the man offered to escort the woman home, but when she realized that they were not heading towards her home, the man showed her a gun.

The woman then told police the man threatened her if she did not comply with his demands.

Between June 5 and June 18, the man directed the victim to attend various locations outside the city of London, where she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions and continuously threatened, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim reported to police that on June 18, 2022, she was brought to London, where she was forced to perform sexual acts for money in various locations within the city.

The man introduced her to two other men, who also sexually assaulted the woman and forced her to perform sexual acts for money, police say.

On June 26, 2022, the victim was able to escape from the situation and contact the police.

As a result of this investigation, three men are facing multiple charges.

Justin Steven Adams, 35, of London, was arrested and remains in custody.

PLS RT – #WANTED

LONDON, ON (August 17, 2022) – Three men are facing charges following an investigation by the LPS Human Trafficking Unit. One has been arrested, and police continue to search for two others. Read more here: https://t.co/6CSlv2qpdB #ldnont pic.twitter.com/IcX2sCasR4 — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) August 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not been able to locate Matthew Parris-Cassidy, 32, of London, and Jonathan Drummond, 37, of no fixed address, and as such, they are charged by way of warrant of arrest.

Police have jointly charged the three with trafficking in persons by recruiting or exercising control, financial or material benefit of trafficking person over 18, forcible confinement, extortion, material benefit of sexual services, as well as material benefit from sexual services.

Drummond also faces 11 additional charges, which include assault, sexual assault, possession of a firearm while prohibited, advertising another person’s sexual services, and withholding or destroying travel of identity documents for trafficking in a person over 18.

Adams is additionally charged with sexual assault and uttering threats to cause death.

Parris-Cassidy is individually charged with assault, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, robbery and uttering threats to cause death.

Investigators are releasing photos of Matthew Parris-Cassidy and Jonathan Drummond and suspect that there may be other victims. They encourage those victims to contact the police.

Anyone who suspects someone of being a victim of human trafficking, or who may have information as to the whereabouts of the two wanted men, is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

4:33 Public Safety Canada on Human Trafficking Public Safety Canada on Human Trafficking – Jul 30, 2022