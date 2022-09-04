Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed in Halifax on Labour Day 2022

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 1:49 pm
Sept. 5 marks Labour Day — a day to celebrate the achievement of workers, and to call attention and continue to advocate for rights.

It’s a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, and the following closures and changes are in effect:

Retail

Most retail stores — including grocery stores and malls — will be closed.

NSLC outlets will also be closed, although private wine and beer stores may be open.

Some pharmacies may be open, but could have limited hours.

Banks are closed.

Bus and ferry service

Halifax Transit buses will be operating on the holiday service.

The Woodside ferry will not be running, while the Alderney ferry service will run at half-hour frequency beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 11:45 p.m.

Parking

On-street metered parking is free on Labour Day.

Recreation, programs and libraries

All municipal beaches were close to supervised swimming for the year on Aug. 30 — except Kearney Lake Beach, Chocolate Beach and Penhorn Lake Beach.

Those beaches will re-open for supervised visits for the Labour Day long weekend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Emera Oval will open on Sept. 5 and equipment lending will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All Halifax Public Libraries will be closed, including curbside pick-up.

Garbage collection

There will be no municipal solid waste collection on Sept. 5.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax recycling facility and municipal composting facilities will all be closed.

Customer Contact Centres

The 311 Contact Centre will operate as normal on Labour Day from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. However, the two Customer Service Centres that provide in-person services and payments will be closed.

Canada Post

There is no collection or delivery of mail on Labour Day.

