Sask RCMP say 10 dead, 15 injured in Saskatchewan stabbings as suspects remain at large

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed at least 10 people have died in 13 different locations as a result of the stabbings that occurred Sunday morning on James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

At least 15 people have been taken to hospital, and several other victims may have been injured, according to RCMP.

Sask. RCMP are trying to locate the two male suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson.

Damien Sanderson is 5’7” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6’1” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

At this stage in the investigation, RCMP are saying some of the victims were targeted while others were random.

Story continues below advertisement

The last report of the suspects being seen was just before noon. Sask. RCMP received a report the suspects may be traveling in the Arcola Ave area in Regina in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK License plate 119 MPI.

“As the suspects are at large, we have also asked for the alert to be extended to Manitoba and Alberta,” RCMP said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

1:37 Saskatchewan stabbings: Police explain variations of suspect photos released to public Saskatchewan stabbings: Police explain variations of suspect photos released to public

Weldon resident Diane Shier said she was in her garden Sunday morning when she noticed emergency crews a couple of blocks away.

Shier said her neighbour, a man who lived with his grandson, was killed. She did not want to identify the victim out of respect for his family.

“I am very upset because I lost a good neighbour.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:21 RCMP alert in Saskatchewan for 2 suspects wanted in multiple stabbings widened to Alberta, Manitoba RCMP alert in Saskatchewan for 2 suspects wanted in multiple stabbings widened to Alberta, Manitoba

She said businesses in the village of about 200 people are usually closed Sundays, but stores in larger surrounding communities had closed as a safety precaution.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took to Twitter to offer his condolences to the families and friends impacted by the attacks.

“I want to offer my deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Saskatchewan to all of the family and friends of the victims of today’s horrific attacks,” Moe said.

“I also want to thank the RCMP and other police services for the efforts they are making to apprehend the attackers and protect the public and thank all the first responders and health care professionals who are treating numerous victims. There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence. All of Saskatchewan grieves with the victims and their families.”

Story continues below advertisement

The search for suspects was waged as fans descended in Regina for a sold-out annual Labour Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Regina Police Service, in a news release, said that with the help of Mounties, it was investigating on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had “deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.”

People in the area to advised to take precautions and consider sheltering in place.

“Do not leave a secure location and do not approach suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or information to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations.”

-With files from the Canadian Press