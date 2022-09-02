Manitoba government to accept more public feedback for new seniors strategy

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba plans to accept further consultation from the public for the new seniors strategy.

This comes after the results of EngageMB’s Building a Plan with Older Manitobans survey came in.

Based on the responses, the initial phase of the seniors strategy will pay special focus to accessibility issues, challenges with the health-care system, affordable housing options and more.

“One of our government’s top priorities is establishing a more comprehensive, responsive system of programs and policies that provides the supports and services seniors need,” says Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston.

“Our government supports the healthy aging of Manitoba seniors and the Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care is working to ensure seniors can safely live independently in their homes, have active lifestyles and the ability to stay connected to their families and communities as long as possible.”

A new series of surveys will launch over the next few months for seniors and their caregivers. Consultation events for those who prefer to come in person will also be held all over the province.

Those interested in submitting feedback can head to engagemb.ca.

