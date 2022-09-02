Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba government to accept more public feedback for new seniors strategy

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 3:03 pm
Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston speaks to the media at a press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston speaks to the media at a press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski.

Manitoba plans to accept further consultation from the public for the new seniors strategy.

This comes after the results of EngageMB’s Building a Plan with Older Manitobans survey came in.

Based on the responses, the initial phase of the seniors strategy will pay special focus to accessibility issues, challenges with the health-care system, affordable housing options and more.

“One of our government’s top priorities is establishing a more comprehensive, responsive system of programs and policies that provides the supports and services seniors need,” says Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston.

Read more: Manitoba announces rollout of ‘family affordability’ benefit package

“Our government supports the healthy aging of Manitoba seniors and the Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care is working to ensure seniors can safely live independently in their homes, have active lifestyles and the ability to stay connected to their families and communities as long as possible.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A new series of surveys will launch over the next few months for seniors and their caregivers. Consultation events for those who prefer to come in person will also be held all over the province.

Those interested in submitting feedback can head to engagemb.ca.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba reaching out to community for new seniors’ strategy' Manitoba reaching out to community for new seniors’ strategy
Manitoba reaching out to community for new seniors’ strategy – Apr 28, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Seniors tagManitoba Government tagSurvey tagManitoba seniors tagSeniors Strategy tagEngageMB tagengageMB survey tagManitoba sensiors strategy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers