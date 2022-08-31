Manitoba announces rollout of ‘family affordability’ benefit package

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba families with minor children will get a helping hand from the province, premier Heather Stefanson announced Wednesday.

Stefanson, speaking to media from the Tiny Tots playground on Woodlawn Avenue, said her government’s new ‘family affordability’ package — which comes with an $87 million price tag — is intended to help out Manitoba families, seniors, and “Manitobans who are hurting the most.”

The package includes a $250 benefit cheque for each Manitoba family (making under $175,000 in household income) for the first child, and $200 for each additional child.

The province said around 145,000 families will be affected, receiving an average of $440 per family.

Seniors with less than $40,000 in household income will also benefit, receiving a $300 benefit cheque.

“We know that many Manitobans are hurting right now and having a hard time making ends meet,” said Stefanson.

“Not only are we recovering from the pandemic, but we are also facing the burden of the new federal carbon tax along with soaring utility bills and rising prices on everything from gasoline to groceries. Manitobans need help right now and we’re taking action.”

