Canada

Montreal long-term care home placed under trusteeship amid investigation into allegations

By Kalina Laframboise & Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 3:46 pm
Click to play video: 'At least 4 deaths following Strep A outbreak in two private Montreal care homes' At least 4 deaths following Strep A outbreak in two private Montreal care homes
Several elderly residents have died following a Streptococcus A outbreak at two private long-term care facilities, Résidences Floralies' Lachine and LaSalle locations. Public health has confirmed the cases and experts insist steps are being taken to contain the spread. Global's Gloria Henriquez reports.

The Quebec government has placed a long-term care home in Montreal under trusteeship amid an investigation into allegations of mistreatment at the facility.

A letter from Health Minister Christian Dubé and Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais was sent Thursday to the administration of the Residence Floralies LaSalle.

The long-term care home will be put under trusteeship for 180 days following an administrative investigation into the situation that began in August.

Read more: Quebec investigating allegations of mistreatment, negligence at Montreal long-term care homes

The letter states preliminary findings from the probe, including that the centre is allegedly “experiencing difficulties that seriously compromise the quality of the health and social services it provides, its organization and its operation.”

The government’s order means that administration’s powers at the Residence Floralies LaSalle are suspended for the duration of the trusteeship.

In the meantime, the health authority for the west of Montreal — the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal — will be overseeing the facility’s operations.

Global News has reached out to Residence Floralies LaSalle on the matter but has yet to hear back.

with files from Global News’ Felicia Parrillo

