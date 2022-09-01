Montreal long-term care home placed under trusteeship amid investigation into allegations

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government has placed a long-term care home in Montreal under trusteeship amid an investigation into allegations of mistreatment at the facility.

A letter from Health Minister Christian Dubé and Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais was sent Thursday to the administration of the Residence Floralies LaSalle.

The long-term care home will be put under trusteeship for 180 days following an administrative investigation into the situation that began in August.

The letter states preliminary findings from the probe, including that the centre is allegedly “experiencing difficulties that seriously compromise the quality of the health and social services it provides, its organization and its operation.”

The government’s order means that administration’s powers at the Residence Floralies LaSalle are suspended for the duration of the trusteeship.

In the meantime, the health authority for the west of Montreal — the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal — will be overseeing the facility’s operations.

— with files from Global News’ Felicia Parrillo