Quebec investigating allegations of mistreatment, negligence at Montreal long-term care homes

Brigitte Lavoie can hardly speak of Residence Floralies LaSalle and what she says she’s witnessed inside of the long-term care home without tearing up.

Her sister, Sophie, has been living at the residence for about two years. During that time, she says it’s been like living a nightmare.

“When I visit her, she has clothes on that aren’t even hers, her feet are extremely dirty, there are feces stains on her bed,” says Lavoie. “And often times her diaper isn’t changed.”

Lavoie’s sister is intellectually disabled and incontinent.

She was told she’d be placed at Floralies only temporarily, until they found something better suited for her.

Lavoie first made a complaint regarding the mistreatment of her sister back in February with the regional health board’s complaints and service quality commissioner.

She said she met with the residence’s director back in April — but still, nothing has changed.

Patients’ rights advocate Paul Brunet says the complaint system for long-term care homes is for the most part ineffective, since the commissioner of complaints isn’t a third-party entity.

“It is very bureaucratic,” said Brunet. “It takes a lot of time and the reports rarely say anything good and with some results for the families against the administration or employees.”

Lavoie isn’t the only one who has filed a complaint at Floralies.

Quebec’s seniors minister says an investigation was recently opened regarding the Floralies in Lasalle and Lachine, “to conduct an administrative inquiry into the application of the act respecting health and social services and its regulations,” after complaints were filed with the regional health board’s commissioner.

Quebec’s health and social services ministry says staff from the regional health board is on site at both residences to ensure the quality of care and services for residences.

They added that the full report of the investigation is expected by the fall.

But Lavoie doesn’t want to wait that long. She says she wants her sister transferred out as soon as possible.

Global News reached out to Residence Floralies LaSalle and Floralies Lachine but did not receive comment by deadline.