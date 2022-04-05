SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Email reveals Quebec ministers knew earlier about Herron care home tragedy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2022 5:36 pm
Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers Marguerite Blais responds to the Opposition during question period Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City, as then Health Minister Danielle McCann, left, looks on. View image in full screen
Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers Marguerite Blais responds to the Opposition during question period Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City, as then Health Minister Danielle McCann, left, looks on. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

An email tabled at an inquest into pandemic deaths reveals Quebec cabinet ministers knew about the dire situation at the Herron long-term care home at least 10 days earlier than they had previously acknowledged.

Forty-seven residents of the Montreal-area private care home died during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, leading to several investigations, including one by the coroner’s office.

Read more: Residence Herron lacked staff, supplies before COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec coroner hears

The March 29, 2020, email — first reported this week by Radio-Canada — is labelled “URGENT” and warns the chief of staff to Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais that there were “almost no more staff” to care for Herron’s 154 residents.

The email was reportedly forwarded to Blais that night, while the health minister at the time, Danielle McCann, received a briefing on the situation the next day.

However, both Blais and McCann have stated publicly that they only learned about conditions at the Herron care home from reading a news article in the Montreal Gazette on April 10, 2020.

Read more: Health officials, Herron staff clashed as COVID-19 situation got worse, Quebec coroner hears

Premier François Legault told reporters Tuesday his government was “reassured” by the March 29, 2020, email, because it stated that the local health authority was taking charge of the troubled long-term care home.

Liberal Opposition Leader Dominique Anglade on Tuesday demanded the resignations of McCann, who is now minister of higher education, and Blais, accusing them of lying to the public.

Click to play video: 'Coroner’s inquest into multiple deaths at CHSLD Herron continues' Coroner’s inquest into multiple deaths at CHSLD Herron continues
© 2022 The Canadian Press
