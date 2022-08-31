SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Toronto Raptors sign forward Josh Jackson

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 3:50 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Josh Jackson.

The six-foot-eight, 207-pound native of San Diego averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 16.3 minutes in 51 games (three starts) last season with Detroit and Sacramento.

He shot 40 per cent (120-300) from the field and scored in double figures 13 times, highlighted by a season-best 24 points Jan. 3 at Milwaukee.

Jackson, 25, was picked fourth overall by Phoenix in the 2017 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 23.1 minutes in 291 games (92 starts) with Phoenix, Memphis, Detroit and Sacramento.

Through five NBA seasons, he is shooting 41.6 per cent from the floor and has recorded nine double-doubles.

The Raptors are now at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. They made room on the roster for a signing this week by waiving guard Svi Mykhailiuk on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
