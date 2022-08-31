London, Ont. police investigate suspicious overnight blaze in downtown core

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say they are investigating a suspicious fire at a building in the downtown core in the overnight hours.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 383 Richmond St., at the northwest corner of King and Richmond streets, for a working fire early Wednesday.

Few details have been released, but police say the blaze was extinguished and police later determined it to be suspicious in nature.

Members of the London police Street Crime Unit are investigating the incident, There were no reported injuries. The damage has been estimated at $60,000, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

