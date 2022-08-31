Menu

Fire

London, Ont. police investigate suspicious overnight blaze in downtown core

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted August 31, 2022 12:24 pm
London, Ont. police investigate suspicious overnight blaze in downtown core - image View image in full screen
Google Maps

Police in London, Ont., say they are investigating a suspicious fire at a building in the downtown core in the overnight hours.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 383 Richmond St., at the northwest corner of King and Richmond streets, for a working fire early Wednesday.

Few details have been released, but police say the blaze was extinguished and police later determined it to be suspicious in nature.

Members of the London police Street Crime Unit are investigating the incident, There were no reported injuries. The damage has been estimated at $60,000, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

