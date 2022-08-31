Menu

Crime

Sarnia woman faces trafficking charges after police seize over $13K in drugs

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 9:37 am
While conducting a search of the suspects vehicle, Sarnia, Ont., police seized over 33 grams of fentanyl, over 50 grams of methamphetamine, more than 13 grams of cocaine, three codeine pills, and $1,670 in cash. View image in full screen
While conducting a search of the suspects vehicle, Sarnia, Ont., police seized over 33 grams of fentanyl, over 50 grams of methamphetamine, more than 13 grams of cocaine, three codeine pills, and $1,670 in cash. Sarnia Police Service

Sarnia, Ont., police say they seized over $13,000 worth of illicit drugs earlier this week in a trafficking investigation.

Over the past several months, police have been conducting an investigation regarding an individual suspected of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine within the city.

On Monday, a woman was arrested in the area of Cambridge Crescent and Dukinfield Court while seated in a vehicle. Police say she had a “bong” in her lap with what officers believed to be either cocaine or methamphetamine in the pipe.

Police also determined that her vehicle was uninsured.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, police say they seized over 33 grams of fentanyl, over 50 grams of methamphetamine, more than 13 grams of cocaine, three codeine pills, and $1,670 in cash.

Veronica Monique, 25, of Sarnia, is facing multiple possession and drug trafficking charges as well as a charge for operating an uninsured vehicle while prohibited.

She remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

