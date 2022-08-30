Menu

Crime

OPP, family of Sonya Cywink install billboards in London, Ont. amid unsolved homicide

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 2:13 pm
During a solidarity walk in 2019, Meggie Cywink wears a pin that pleads for help in the search for her sister Sonya's killer. View image in full screen
During a solidarity walk in 2019, Meggie Cywink wears a pin that pleads for help in the search for her sister Sonya's killer. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Marking the 28th anniversary of an Indigenous woman’s death near London, Ont., her family and OPP continue to install billboards in various locations in an effort to help investigators solve her homicide.

Read more: Family of Sonya Cywink to join OPP to release new info on unsolved murder

On Aug. 30, 1994, Sonya Cywink’s body was discovered at the Southwold Earthworks National Historic Site of Canada, located near Iona in Elgin County, southwest of the City of London.

Originally from Whitefish River First Nation on Manitoulin Island, Cywink has been living in the east end of the city and was last seen alive near the intersection of Dundas and Lyle streets at approximately 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, 1994.

She was 31 years old and pregnant when she was killed.

According to OPP, a billboard has been installed in east London, near the intersection of Dundas Street and Nightingale Avenue, close to where she was last seen alive. A second billboard will be erected at a later date at a location to be determined.

Trending Stories

“Someone out there knows something about this case,” said OPP Detective Inspector Randy Gaynor. “We urge anyone with information to step forward and help bring this investigation to a successful conclusion. We certainly want to solve this homicide and bring the person(s) responsible to justice for Sonya and her family.”

Cywink’s family are offering an additional $10,000 to the existing $50,000 reward from the Government of Ontario for information about the investigation.

