Family of Sonya Cywink to join OPP to release new info on unsolved murder

New information on the unsolved murder of an Indigenous woman near London, Ont., almost 28 years ago is set to be released to the public on Thursday at a press conference.

Sonya Cywink‘s body was discovered on Aug. 30, 1994, at Southwold Earthworks, a former First Nation settlement, on Iona Road in Elgin County.

Cywink’s older sister, Meggie, and other family members will join the Ontario Provincial Police Thursday morning at the site where Cywink’s body was found to release new details.

“This is an initiative that’s coming from the family,” Maggie told 980 CFPL. “We want to talk about what developments we’ve had over the last couple of years.”

Cywink was last seen alive in London near Dundas and Lyle streets on Aug. 26, 1994, just four days prior to the grim discovery.

Her body was found with evidence of trauma.

Almost 28 years later, Meggie says she and her family are still seeking answers.

“I’m feeling hopeful that (after) this length of time, people will feel a sense of empathy and compassion for the family that we’re still searching for those final answers,” she said.

“Who killed my sister? What were her last days like? How did she get to the Earthworks from London?” Meggie asked. “All those questions, I know somebody knows something.”

Since the investigation is ongoing, Meggie says she’s unable to provide comments on what information the family and OPP will release at Thursday’s press conference.

Originally from White Fish First Nation on Manitoulin Island, Cywink had been living in east London at the time of her death.

She was 31 years old and pregnant when she was killed.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham