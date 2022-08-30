Southwest Calgary ring road closed following fatal collision

One person is dead following a collision on Calgary’s southwest ring road.
AHS EMS confirmed a call came in at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday of a motor vehicle collision on Stoney Trail at 90 Avenue S.W.
EMS said one person was declared dead at the scene. The age and gender have not yet been released.
STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched but was stood down when the person was determined to be deceased.
According to 511 Alberta, southbound Tsuut’ina Trail, also known as Stoney Trail, at 90 Avenue S.W. is closed to traffic. Travellers are advised to find an alternate route.
More to come…
