Hit and run driver sought following ‘severe crash’ in northeast Calgary

Calgary police say they’re now investigating a serious crash at a northeast intersection Friday morning as a hit-and-run.
Just after 1:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to 16 Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E., where they found three vehicles believed to be involved in the collision.
Police called it a “severe crash” with two people suffering serious injuries.
Witnesses told investigators a grey Dodge Charger had been travelling eastbound along 16 Avenue at a high rate of speed before it ran through a red light, where it collided with a black Dodge Charger and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
After the collision, the driver of the grey Dodge Charger fled the scene on foot and did not return.
Police are now looking for a man who is approximately 5’10’’ – 6’ tall, with a slim build and possibly wearing a grey jacket and dark pants.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the behaviour of the driver of the grey Dodge Charger prior to the collision is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision is also asked to contact police. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
