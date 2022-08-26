Menu

Traffic

Hit and run driver sought following ‘severe crash’ in northeast Calgary

By Jessika Guse & Radana Williams Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 8:34 am
Click to play video: 'Calgary police continue to investigate serious crash on 16 Avenue N. E.' Calgary police continue to investigate serious crash on 16 Avenue N. E.
WATCH: Four people were rushed to hospital following an early morning crash on Friday. As Tracy Nagai reports, two men in their 20s were taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

Calgary police say they’re now investigating a serious crash at a northeast intersection Friday morning as a hit-and-run.

Just after 1:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to 16 Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E., where they found three vehicles believed to be involved in the collision.

Police called it a “severe crash” with two people suffering serious injuries.

Calgary police investigate a serious crash between three vehicles at the intersection of 16 Avenue Northeast and Edmonton Trail Northeast on Aug. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a serious crash between three vehicles at the intersection of 16 Avenue Northeast and Edmonton Trail Northeast on Aug. 26, 2022. Global News

Witnesses told investigators a grey Dodge Charger had been travelling eastbound along 16 Avenue at a high rate of speed before it ran through a red light, where it collided with a black Dodge Charger and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

After the collision, the driver of the grey Dodge Charger fled the scene on foot and did not return.

Police are now looking for a man who is approximately 5’10’’ – 6’ tall, with a slim build and possibly wearing a grey jacket and dark pants.

Read more: Truck smashes into Calgary Co-op

Calgary police investigate a serious crash between three vehicles at the intersection of 16 Avenue NE and Edmonton Trail NE on Aug. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a serious crash between three vehicles at the intersection of 16 Avenue NE and Edmonton Trail NE on Aug. 26, 2022. Courtesy: City of Calgary traffic camera

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the behaviour of the driver of the grey Dodge Charger prior to the collision is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision is also asked to contact police. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

 

