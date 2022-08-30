Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two rescued after vehicle crashes into Elgin County ravine

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 8:21 am
According to Elgin County, the vehicle was reportedly travelling westbound on Tunnel Line when the driver lost control, entering a ravine and became submerged in water.
According to Elgin County, the vehicle was reportedly travelling westbound on Tunnel Line when the driver lost control, entering a ravine and became submerged in water. File

Two people were rescued by OPP officers after a car drove into a ravine in Elgin County over the weekend.

On Saturday just after 6 p.m., emergency crews were called to a single vehicle collision on Tunnel Line in Bayham, Ont.

Read more: Police investigate suspicious fire in ‘century building’ in central London, Ont.

According to police, the vehicle was reportedly travelling westbound on Tunnel Line when the driver lost control. The vehicle drove into a ravine and was submerged in water.

Trending Stories

A 27-year-old driver and passenger, both of Mississauga, were safely extracted from the vehicle and were taken to hospital for “precautionary measures.”

Police say the driver was later charged with careless driving.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagElgin County tagCareless Driving tagSingle Vehicle tagRavine tagBayham tagsubmurged in water tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers