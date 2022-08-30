Two rescued after vehicle crashes into Elgin County ravine

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were rescued by OPP officers after a car drove into a ravine in Elgin County over the weekend.

On Saturday just after 6 p.m., emergency crews were called to a single vehicle collision on Tunnel Line in Bayham, Ont.

According to police, the vehicle was reportedly travelling westbound on Tunnel Line when the driver lost control. The vehicle drove into a ravine and was submerged in water.

A 27-year-old driver and passenger, both of Mississauga, were safely extracted from the vehicle and were taken to hospital for “precautionary measures.”

Police say the driver was later charged with careless driving.

