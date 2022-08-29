Police investigate suspicious fire in ‘century building’ in central London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out near Victoria Park over the weekend.

On Sunday, at 9:30 p.m., fire crews received a report of a blaze at a “vacant century building” at 172 Central Ave., according to the London Fire Department.

Update 1 – Crews have fire under control, primary search completed. Firefighters are overhauling to search for hidden 🔥. Ventilation of smoke has started. — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) August 29, 2022

The fire was extinguished shortly before 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police deemed the fire to be suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).