Fire

Police investigate suspicious fire in ‘century building’ in central London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 10:50 am
London, Ont., police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out near Victoria Park over the weekend.

On Sunday, at 9:30 p.m., fire crews received a report of a blaze at a “vacant century building” at 172 Central Ave., according to the London Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police deemed the fire to be suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

