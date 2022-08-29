Police investigate suspicious fire in ‘century building’ in central London, Ont.

London, Ont., police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out near Victoria Park over the weekend.
On Sunday, at 9:30 p.m., fire crews received a report of a blaze at a “vacant century building” at 172 Central Ave., according to the London Fire Department.
The fire was extinguished shortly before 10 p.m.
Trending Stories
No injuries were reported.
Police deemed the fire to be suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments