Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Mosquitos with West Nile Virus discovered in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 1:36 pm
Niagara Region say they've discovered their first set of positive mosquito pools in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines. View image in full screen
Niagara Region say they've discovered their first set of positive mosquito pools in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

Niagara Region public health are reporting West Nile Virus in a batch of mosquitoes trapped over the past week.

It’s the first set of mosquitos to be positive in Niagara this year, but the finding did not increase the area’s risk assessment.

The region’s medical officer says positive pools have been confirmed in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Thorold.

“We identified West Nile Virus in three pools of mosquitoes, which is similar to the number Niagara Region has identified in recent years, consistently around this time of year,” public health physician Dr. Joanne Kearon said in an email.

Kearon is recommending preventive measures such as using insect repellent containing DEET or Icaridin, and wearing long-sleeve loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing to reduce the risk of bites.

Read more: Hamilton raises West Nile virus risk assessment after batch of mosquitoes test positive

Story continues below advertisement

“Drain any areas of standing or stagnant water on your property on a regular basis, including bird baths, old tires, pails, toys and wheelbarrows,” Niagara Public Health said in a statement.

Trending Stories

“Make sure all windows and doors in your home have screens that are in good condition.”

As of last week, the province says zero reported West Nile Virus cases have been discovered in humans so far in 2022.

Thirty-six positive mosquito pools were discovered across Ontario, last week.

In all, public health units have reported just 67 pools for 2021, down from the 127 reported in 2020.

So far, Peel Region has the most reported West Nile positive pools in 2022, with nine.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 Science Advisory Table being dissolved' COVID-19 Science Advisory Table being dissolved
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Region tagNiagara news tagWest Nile Virus tagwest nile virus risk tagmoderate west nile virus risk tagpositive mosquito pools tagwest nile virus in niagara tagwest nile virus in Niagara Falls tagwest nile virus in st. catharines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers