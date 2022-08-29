Mosquitos with West Nile Virus discovered in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Region public health are reporting West Nile Virus in a batch of mosquitoes trapped over the past week.

It’s the first set of mosquitos to be positive in Niagara this year, but the finding did not increase the area’s risk assessment.

The region’s medical officer says positive pools have been confirmed in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Thorold.

“We identified West Nile Virus in three pools of mosquitoes, which is similar to the number Niagara Region has identified in recent years, consistently around this time of year,” public health physician Dr. Joanne Kearon said in an email.

Kearon is recommending preventive measures such as using insect repellent containing DEET or Icaridin, and wearing long-sleeve loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing to reduce the risk of bites.

“Drain any areas of standing or stagnant water on your property on a regular basis, including bird baths, old tires, pails, toys and wheelbarrows,” Niagara Public Health said in a statement.

“Make sure all windows and doors in your home have screens that are in good condition.”

As of last week, the province says zero reported West Nile Virus cases have been discovered in humans so far in 2022.

Thirty-six positive mosquito pools were discovered across Ontario, last week.

In all, public health units have reported just 67 pools for 2021, down from the 127 reported in 2020.

So far, Peel Region has the most reported West Nile positive pools in 2022, with nine.

