‘No place’ for harassment in Canada: Politicians slam verbal attack against Deputy PM

Across the nation, Canadian politicians – current and former – are denouncing an incident in Alberta during which Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland appeared to have been verbally harassed on Friday.

“There is absolutely no place in our country for the harassment, intimidation and threatening conduct that [Chrystia Freeland] and her staff were subjected to last night,” federal minister of public safety Marco Mendicino said online about the 14-second Twitter video.

“This kind of behaviour needs to be called out and condemned by everyone, regardless of political affiliation,” he said.

The clip was posted by an account that voices opposition to COVID-19 health measures. It shows Freeland entering an elevator at city hall in Grand Prairie when a man approaches and begins to hurl profanities at her.

“Chrystia,” the man yells and then goes on to call her a “traitor.”

Another woman joins him and tells Freeland, “You don’t belong here.”

“If you disagree with a politician, by all means, exercise your right to protest. But screaming and threatening language and physical intimidation crosses the line,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said online of the 14-second Twitter video showing Freeland.

Kenney called the “verbal harassment and threats” directed toward Freeland “reprehensible”.

“You know that our governments have a lot of serious disagreements. But you’re more than welcome to come and visit us here in the province where you grew up and your family lives,” he wrote to Freeland.

Freeland posted photos on social media Friday showing her meeting Jackie Clayton, the mayor of Grand Prairie, northwest of Edmonton.

— With files from the Canadian Press