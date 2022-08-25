Menu

Canada

Freeland hits back at Kushner following book release, calls Trump a bully

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2022 6:04 pm
Click to play video: '‘This is Canada’s future’: Freeland hopeful about new hydrogen deal with Germany' ‘This is Canada’s future’: Freeland hopeful about new hydrogen deal with Germany
After touring a hydrogen production facility in Edmonton, Alta. on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke to reporters, just days after the signing of the Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance. “This is Alberta’s future, and this is Canada’s future,” Freeland said, referring to the pact that will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain as Germany shifts way from dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used “bully” tactics during negotiations for a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.

Freeland is responding to a characterization of herself as a frustrating and difficult negotiator in a new memoir by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Read more: Trump announces new U.S.-Mexico trade deal, wants to eliminate NAFTA

Freeland was the foreign affairs minister at the time and as such was Canada’s chief negotiator in the talks.

Click to play video: '‘No guarantees’ in trading relationship with Trump administration, Freeland says' ‘No guarantees’ in trading relationship with Trump administration, Freeland says
‘No guarantees’ in trading relationship with Trump administration, Freeland says – Sep 15, 2020

In his book Breaking History, Kushner accuses Freeland of purposely stalling negotiations and speaking publicly about the talks against the wishes of the White House.

Read more: Despite Trump claim, Trudeau says he didn’t request a private meeting at UN

Asked about the book’s characterization of her, Freeland told reporters in Edmonton that when faced with a bully, you simply cannot back down.

She says Canada’s best asset in those negotiations was a united front on the talks presented by Conservative premiers and the federal Liberal government.

Click to play video: 'Canada is ‘committed’ to defending Arctic, NATO allies: Freeland' Canada is ‘committed’ to defending Arctic, NATO allies: Freeland
Canada is ‘committed’ to defending Arctic, NATO allies: Freeland
