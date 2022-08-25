Freeland hits back at Kushner following book release, calls Trump a bully

Send this page to someone via email

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used “bully” tactics during negotiations for a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.

Freeland is responding to a characterization of herself as a frustrating and difficult negotiator in a new memoir by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Freeland was the foreign affairs minister at the time and as such was Canada’s chief negotiator in the talks.

In his book Breaking History, Kushner accuses Freeland of purposely stalling negotiations and speaking publicly about the talks against the wishes of the White House.

Asked about the book’s characterization of her, Freeland told reporters in Edmonton that when faced with a bully, you simply cannot back down.

She says Canada’s best asset in those negotiations was a united front on the talks presented by Conservative premiers and the federal Liberal government.

