2K students receive free school supplies in Saskatoon Tribal Council’s carnival

With less than one week before the start of the new school year, the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) hosted its eighth annual backpack giveaway.

Kids of all ages received bags filled with notebooks, binders, pens, and other school supplies to prepare for the upcoming term.

“We want to empower children. It doesn’t matter what race they are, what colour they are, where they come from, and give everyone a chance at success, which is education,” Chief Mark Arcand, Tribal Chief with the STC, told Global News.

“Education is going to lead the quality of life for jobs, be part of the economy. And right now, when we look at this whole piece, we’re doing it for the kids,” he added.

Arcand said he doesn’t want the future generation to experience the childhood that he and his classmates endured.

“When we were kids growing up, we never had school supplies. It was just minimal stuff. When the teacher asked you to pull out your supplies and you don’t have it, you put your head down. So, that’s not a good feeling when you’re a young kid going to school,” Arcand said.

According to organizers, about 5,000 people attended the event.

Families also participated in a barbeque and a carnival offering haircuts, COVID-19 vaccines, bouncy castles and face painting.

Nutrien is a proud sponsor of the event and were eager to lend a helping hand.

“We help because this is where we live,” Ken Seitz, CEO and President of Nutrien, said in a statement.

“This is our community, not only financially but our staff are volunteers as well. In the current economic environment, it is very tough for some families, so if Nutrien can help, we will.”

Although the event started at 9 a.m., organizers said line-ups started shortly before 7 a.m.

Up to a limited 2,000 backpacks were distributed, which ran out by 12:30 p.m.

In a statement issued late Friday afternoon, Arcand said, “We have asked for their names and somehow we will try to support them the best we can. Going back to school is a costly time of year for families and this year is no different.”

The council is hoping to double the number of backpacks to 4,000 for the 2023-2024 school year.

