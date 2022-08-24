SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Masks will not be mandatory at Sask. universities as fall semester looms

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Western University to require vaccinations and masking, says updated COVID-19 policy' Western University to require vaccinations and masking, says updated COVID-19 policy
Western University in London, Ont., is continuing to implement COVID-19 vaccine and masking requirements this September. Ahmar Khan reports.

As USask students prepare to start their fall semester, the university says it will continue to “pause” its masking mandate.

While masks won’t be required, the university said in a news release that masks are still “strongly preferred in all indoor spaces.”

Read more: Are 4th COVID-19 doses needed amid Omicron spread? Experts weigh in

The university also noted that some areas and activities will have elevated risk and a masking requirement will be in place in those instances.

The university added it will continue to monitor USask case numbers, variant emergence, wastewater viral load, and public health data and expertise to determine health and safety measures.

Trending Stories

“These indicators will determine if, and when, a mask mandate is resumed, and whether a potential resumption takes place in all indoor spaces or just select settings,” USask stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, masks are welcome but also not required on Sask Polytech campuses.

“Personal and family health situations may mean you or those around you wear a mask. Respect this choice,” the Sask Polytech website states.

Read more: Some Canadian universities requiring masks despite lifting of provincial mandates

At the University of Regina, masks are encouraged on campus, especially in classrooms, laboratories, libraries and other areas where individuals have face-to-face interactions.

Masks are available to the community at key campus locations, such as major entrances, at the University of Regina.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagUniversity of Saskatchewan tagMasks tagUniversity of Regina tagUSask tagmask mandate tagU of R tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers