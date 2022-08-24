Masks will not be mandatory at Sask. universities as fall semester looms

Send this page to someone via email

As USask students prepare to start their fall semester, the university says it will continue to “pause” its masking mandate.

While masks won’t be required, the university said in a news release that masks are still “strongly preferred in all indoor spaces.”

The university also noted that some areas and activities will have elevated risk and a masking requirement will be in place in those instances.

The university added it will continue to monitor USask case numbers, variant emergence, wastewater viral load, and public health data and expertise to determine health and safety measures.

“These indicators will determine if, and when, a mask mandate is resumed, and whether a potential resumption takes place in all indoor spaces or just select settings,” USask stated.

Meanwhile, masks are welcome but also not required on Sask Polytech campuses.

“Personal and family health situations may mean you or those around you wear a mask. Respect this choice,” the Sask Polytech website states.

At the University of Regina, masks are encouraged on campus, especially in classrooms, laboratories, libraries and other areas where individuals have face-to-face interactions.

Masks are available to the community at key campus locations, such as major entrances, at the University of Regina.