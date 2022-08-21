Menu

Features

Regina family helps kids in need with $7K worth of bags, supplies for back-to-school

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 5:36 pm
A Regina family makes it an August tradition to volunteer their time to gather school supplies and backpacks to give away to kids in need. View image in full screen
A Regina family makes it an August tradition to volunteer their time to gather school supplies and backpacks to give away to kids in need. Photo provided: Amanda McCall

Weeks before kids head back to school, one family keeps up with their tradition to pay it forward. For five years, Amanda McCall and her children find a way to give back to their community by organizing a back-to-school backpack giveaway to kids in need. This year, their donations doubled from previous years.

McCall gathered 225 backpacks to hand out compared to 100 from last year’s giveaway – all thanks to community members who pitched in to help with the initiative.

Read more: Back-to-school shoppers in Saskatchewan facing inflation prices

“I’ve gained a lot of support from the community throughout the years,” said McCall. “(My friend Robin) did a fundraiser for a set of Beats headphones and raised $400 that went directly to buying supplies. Trevor from Hello Delivery (who) runs his own delivery service… and on his own page for every like, he donated $2 to us, and it quickly grew. He donated over $700 to us … Staples East location donated over $1,300 worth of supplies to fill the backpacks. Wheaton Chevrolet on North Albert Street donated $1,000 to purchase new backpacks and supplies to fill the holes.”

McCall follows a school supply list and labels each backpack according to grade. A lunch kit goes with every backpack that includes everything from juice boxes to granola bars. Each backpack is worth $30. In total, McCall had close to $7,000 to buy backpacks, school supplies and the school lunch.

“I’ve seen kids that fall between the cracks and I just wanted to do something to help out,” said McCall. “I’ve always taught my children that not everyone is as lucky as we are. They go to school every year with brand new supplies. And now they’re seeing that kids don’t always have that opportunity, and they like to give back just like I do.”

Read more: Canadians face soaring prices as back-to-school shopping season returns

McCall’s 15-year-old daughter Emily remembers doing this initiative with her family since they first started five years ago. It’s something that Emily enjoys doing with her mother and sisters to help other kids who may not be less fortunate.

“When I was younger, I was shocked that people needed that much help. I was like ‘Wow, not everyone gets this,'” she said. “It makes me feel really good knowing that people actually use the supplies that we give … (people) feel really grateful for the supplies and help that they get.”

McCall posts online to different locations in North Central and in the Northwest for backpack pickups.

Click to play video: 'Back-to-school shoppers in Saskatchewan facing inflation prices' Back-to-school shoppers in Saskatchewan facing inflation prices
Back-to-school shoppers in Saskatchewan facing inflation prices
