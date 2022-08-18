Back-to-school shoppers in Saskatchewan facing inflation prices

As September approaches, back to school shoppers are out in full force — greeted by some unpleasant prices.

“It’s pretty even across the board for things that have increased in price due to supply and logistic challenges,” said Josh Ning, general manager for the Staples on Albert Street in Regina.

Inflation has resulted in increased prices of most everyday items, including school supplies.

Dana Owens was at Staples shopping for her two children who attend Ruth M. Buck Elementary school. She has noticed everything seems more expensive this time around, whether its supplies or back to school clothes.

“It’s hard to even have a ballpark guess of a budget for back-to-school items right now. Luckily they both have a couple cousins they get some hand-me downs from, which helps out,” said the mother of two.

Ning said that the supply chain has also been a challenge for the retail chain. Staples started earlier than usual, sourcing their vendors to get all the back to school product they needed, and there are still a few items that have yet to hit the shelves.

Staples has also teamed up with United Way and until Sept. 11 customers can make a donation towards the Staples School Supply Drive, which helps equip students with the back-to-school supplies they need.

Back-to-school shopping is not the only thing that has families nervous.

First-time students about to make the jump to kindergarten will be taking a bus. To help ease nerves, Regina Catholic and Public schools held an event to give first-time riders a chance to ride the bus before school starts.

Taylor Peters was at the event with her 5 year-old daughter Finley.

“It’ll be her first time riding any type of bus. We’re here just to make sure she’s comfortable on her first day. She’ll be getting on the bus from daycare so just wanted to check it out before her first day of school,” said Peters.

The children also were treated to demonstrations about crosswalk and cycling safety during the 5th annual “First Ride” event.