Crime

Trial date set for former Sask. RCMP officer accused of murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2022 5:35 pm
Bernie Herman leaving court View image in full screen
Bernie Herman leaves court on Monday, May 30, 2022. The former mountie is accused of first-degree murder. Devon Latchuk / Global News

A December trial date has been set for a former Saskatchewan Mountie who has been accused of killing a 26-year-old man.

Bernie Herman, who is 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Braden Herman, who police say is not related to the accused.

Read more: Preliminary hearing begins for Sask. RCMP officer charged with 1st-degree murder

His trial will begin on Dec. 4 at Court of Queen’s Bench in Prince Albert, Sask.

Braden Herman’s body was found on May 11, 2021, in an isolated area of Little Red River Park on the outskirts of Prince Albert.

Herman, who was a 32-year member of the RCMP when he was arrested, has since resigned and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Read more: Brother of man allegedly killed by former Mountie in Prince Albert files lawsuit against officer, RCMP

Crown attorney William Burge has said the accused is to be tried by a judge and jury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
