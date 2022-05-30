Preliminary hearing begins for Sask. RCMP officer charged with 1st-degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

The preliminary hearing for a former RCMP officer accused of first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Braden Herman began Monday.

The accused, Bernie Herman, was in court and sat in the gallery with friends and family. He is not in police custody and pleaded not guilty in December.

The two are not related but police have previously said the two knew each other.

Braden was from Clearwater River Dene First Nation and Bernie was from La Loche.

1:13 Bernie Herman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Braden Herman’s death Bernie Herman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Braden Herman’s death – Jun 16, 2021

Braden was found dead in an isolated area of Little Red River Park in Prince Albert, Sask., on May 11, 2021.

Prince Albert police said it appeared Braden had been shot.

Bernie had been in the RCMP for 32 years and resigned as of June 1, 2021.

A preliminary hearing will decide if there is enough evidence to go to trial.

A publication ban prevents media from reporting what was said and presented during the preliminary hearing.

The hearing will continue Tuesday morning at Prince Albert Provincial Court.