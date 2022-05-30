Menu

Crime

Preliminary hearing begins for Sask. RCMP officer charged with 1st-degree murder

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 7:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Preliminary hearing begins for Sask. RCMP officer charged with first-degree murder' Preliminary hearing begins for Sask. RCMP officer charged with first-degree murder
The preliminary hearing for a former mountie accused of first-degree murder of 26-year-old Braden Herman began in Prince Albert today. Global's Kelly Skjerven was there and has the story.

The preliminary hearing for a former RCMP officer accused of first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Braden Herman began Monday.

The accused, Bernie Herman, was in court and sat in the gallery with friends and family. He is not in police custody and pleaded not guilty in December.

Read more: Preliminary hearing delayed for former Sask. Mountie charged with murder

The two are not related but police have previously said the two knew each other.

Braden was from Clearwater River Dene First Nation and Bernie was from La Loche.

Click to play video: 'Bernie Herman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Braden Herman’s death' Bernie Herman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Braden Herman’s death
Bernie Herman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Braden Herman’s death – Jun 16, 2021

Braden was found dead in an isolated area of Little Red River Park in Prince Albert, Sask., on May 11, 2021.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Prince Albert police said it appeared Braden had been shot.

Bernie had been in the RCMP for 32 years and resigned as of June 1, 2021.

A preliminary hearing will decide if there is enough evidence to go to trial.

Read more: Brother of man allegedly killed by former Mountie in Prince Albert files lawsuit against officer, RCMP

A publication ban prevents media from reporting what was said and presented during the preliminary hearing.

The hearing will continue Tuesday morning at Prince Albert Provincial Court.

Click to play video: 'Brother of man allegedly killed by former Mountie in Prince Albert files lawsuit against officer, RCMP' Brother of man allegedly killed by former Mountie in Prince Albert files lawsuit against officer, RCMP
