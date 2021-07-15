Global News at 10 Regina July 15 2021 7:08pm 02:07 Brother of man allegedly killed by former Mountie in Prince Albert files lawsuit against officer, RCMP The statement of claim alleges former Corporal Bernie Herman — no relation to the victim — murdered 26-year-old Braden Herman and RCMP is also responsible for his death. Brother of man allegedly killed by former Mountie in Prince Albert files lawsuit against officer, RCMP REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8032333/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8032333/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?