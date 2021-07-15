Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
July 15 2021 7:08pm
02:07

Brother of man allegedly killed by former Mountie in Prince Albert files lawsuit against officer, RCMP

The statement of claim alleges former Corporal Bernie Herman — no relation to the victim — murdered 26-year-old Braden Herman and RCMP is also responsible for his death.

