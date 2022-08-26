Trudeau, NATO’s Stoltenberg to visit Alberta military base

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be in Cold Lake, Alta., Friday as they wrap up a visit focused on northern defences.

On Thursday they attended Operation Nanook, the country’s largest Arctic military training operation, and toured a radar station in Nunavut.

Experts have noted this is part of Canada’s renewed focus on Arctic security in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, anSd the subsequent expansion of NATO.

Read more: NATO chief visits Canadian Arctic defence site in Nunavut

With Finland and Sweden becoming members, Russia will be the sole Arctic nation outside of the alliance.

Stoltenberg and Trudeau will hold a bilateral meeting after visiting the Royal Canadian Air Force base in Cold Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

The NATO chief is likely to raise the issue of defence spending, given that Canada is among the countries that have consistently failed to reach the alliance’s target of spending two per cent of GDP on the military.

4:48 Trudeau, NATO’s Stoltenberg tour Arctic defences Trudeau, NATO’s Stoltenberg tour Arctic defences