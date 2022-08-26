Menu

Canada

Trudeau, NATO’s Stoltenberg to visit Alberta military base

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2022 6:43 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be in Cold Lake, Alta., Friday as they wrap up a visit focused on northern defences.

On Thursday they attended Operation Nanook, the country’s largest Arctic military training operation, and toured a radar station in Nunavut.

Experts have noted this is part of Canada’s renewed focus on Arctic security in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, anSd the subsequent expansion of NATO.

Read more: NATO chief visits Canadian Arctic defence site in Nunavut

With Finland and Sweden becoming members, Russia will be the sole Arctic nation outside of the alliance.

Trending Stories

Stoltenberg and Trudeau will hold a bilateral meeting after visiting the Royal Canadian Air Force base in Cold Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

The NATO chief is likely to raise the issue of defence spending, given that Canada is among the countries that have consistently failed to reach the alliance’s target of spending two per cent of GDP on the military.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
