Canada

Ontarians can now apply for and renew accessible parking permits online

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 3:22 pm
Accessible parking spot in Toronto parking lot. View image in full screen
Accessible parking spot in Toronto parking lot. Global News

Ontarians are now able to apply for and renew accessible parking permits online.

The provincial government made the announcement Wednesday, saying individuals and organizations supporting those with disabilities will be able to save time as a result of the new online process.

“Previously, people applying for an accessible parking permit needed to apply in-person or by mail, taking weeks and requiring needless and time-consuming travel,” a news release said.

The province said there are around 770,000 accessible parking permits in use, with close to 255,000 being issued last year.

Licence plates, driver’s licences, health cards and Ontario photo cards are also able to be updated online on the province’s website.

