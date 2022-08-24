Menu

Crime

Decomposing body found in London, Ont. used car lot, police investigate

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 2:55 pm
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police are investigating after a decomposing body was found in a parked vehicle in a used car lot east of downtown.

Police confirmed to Global News Wednesday that officials were contacted around 5 p.m. Tuesday after an individual was found dead in the area of York Street and Maitland Street.

The identity of the deceased will not be released, according to police.

Police said that no foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

