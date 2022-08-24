Menu

Crime

Fatal plane crash near Stratford Municipal Airport: Perth OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 8:49 am
FILE -police lights. MR

One person is dead after a small plane crash in Perth County Tuesday morning, OPP said.

According to police, a small double-engine plane crashed into a field roughly one kilometre away from the Stratford Municipal Airport around 9 a.m.

OPP confirmed that a man, the lone occupant of the plane, died shortly after the crash.

Police said next of kin has been notified, but the victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada — an independent government agency that “advances transportation safety by investigating occurrences in the air, marine, pipeline and rail” — was called to the scene Tuesday and is currently leading the investigation.

No details have been released on the cause of the crash.

Perth Line 43, between Road 109 and Road 110, remained closed pending the ongoing investigation and was reopened just before 9 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

