Perth OPP are investigating a small plane crash at the Stratford, Ont., airport Tuesday morning.

Officials reported that Perth Line 43 is closed between Road 109 and Road 110 pending the ongoing investigation.

#PerthOPP are on scene of a small plane crash – Stratford Airport. Be advised of a road closure in place for Perth Line 43 between Road 109 and Road 110 to facilitate investigation. Information will be released as it becomes available. ^kl pic.twitter.com/67A534WBrI — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 23, 2022

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No information has been released regarding the cause of the crash or any potential injuries at this time.

— More to come.