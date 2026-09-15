New Brunswick woman arrested after alleged sexual assault on youth at summer camp

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Police in New Brunswick are looking for other possible victims after charging a woman with sexually assaulting a youth at a summer camp.

RCMP say they received a compliant last month about the alleged assault at a camp in Johnston Point.

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The Mounties say a 46-year-old woman was later arrested at a school in southeastern New Brunswick.

Police say the woman was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

An RCMP statement says she was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, police say they are continuing their investigation to determine if other potential victims attended the camp.