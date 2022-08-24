Menu

Crime

28-year-old dies after severe trauma to upper body, Winnipeg homicide unit investigating

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 2:05 pm
The Winnipeg Police service is investigating after a 28-year-old died due to severe trauma to his upper body. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police service is investigating after a 28-year-old died due to severe trauma to his upper body. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a 28-year-old died due to severe trauma to his upper body.

On Aug. 13 at 5:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of an injured man on the southeast sidewalk of the Osborne Street Bridge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sydney Frederick Chubb was found with severe trauma to his upper body and was taken to hospital where he died eight days later.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing this investigation.

Investigators seek the public’s assistance from anyone walking or driving in the area at the time of the incident.

Any residents with surveillance footage or motorists with dash camera footage are urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

Map of Osborne Street Bridge. View image in full screen
Map of Osborne Street Bridge. Winnipeg Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
