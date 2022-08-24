28-year-old dies after severe trauma to upper body, Winnipeg homicide unit investigating

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a 28-year-old died due to severe trauma to his upper body.

On Aug. 13 at 5:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of an injured man on the southeast sidewalk of the Osborne Street Bridge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sydney Frederick Chubb was found with severe trauma to his upper body and was taken to hospital where he died eight days later.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing this investigation.

Investigators seek the public’s assistance from anyone walking or driving in the area at the time of the incident.

Any residents with surveillance footage or motorists with dash camera footage are urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Map of Osborne Street Bridge. Winnipeg Police