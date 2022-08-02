Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police say death of 74-year-old being treated as homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 10:44 am
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

The death of a Winnipeg senior in the Minto area is being treated as a homicide, police say.

Police said they were called to the 700 block of Sherburn Street Friday afternoon, where they found the body of James Monaghan, 74.

Read more: West End homicide marks Winnipeg’s 28th of 2022

The ongoing investigation has revealed what police are calling “suspicious circumstances” and the homicide unit has become involved.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Breaking down the numbers around violent crime in Winnipeg' Breaking down the numbers around violent crime in Winnipeg
Breaking down the numbers around violent crime in Winnipeg – Jul 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagWinnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagMan Killed tagSuspicious circumstances tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers