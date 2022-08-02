Winnipeg police say death of 74-year-old being treated as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a Winnipeg senior in the Minto area is being treated as a homicide, police say.

Police said they were called to the 700 block of Sherburn Street Friday afternoon, where they found the body of James Monaghan, 74.

The ongoing investigation has revealed what police are calling “suspicious circumstances” and the homicide unit has become involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

