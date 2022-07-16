West End homicide marks Winnipeg’s 28th of 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An adult male died at the 500 block of Burnell Street on Friday evening after a fire alarm was pulled and initiated responders to attend to the location.

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service members called Winnipeg police around 5:30 p.m. when they found the man suffering from upper-body injuries.

Officers say the male was transported to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate shooting on Flora Avenue

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident marks Winnipeg’s 28th homicide so far in 2022.