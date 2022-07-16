Menu

Crime

West End homicide marks Winnipeg’s 28th of 2022

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 2:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Expert skeptical of CCTV cameras deterring crime in Winnipeg' Expert skeptical of CCTV cameras deterring crime in Winnipeg
University of Ottawa critical surveillance and security studies professor David Murakami Wood discusses CCTV cameras, and what's known about whether they lower crime rates in cities.

An adult male died at the 500 block of Burnell Street on Friday evening after a fire alarm was pulled and initiated responders to attend to the location.

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service members called Winnipeg police around 5:30 p.m. when they found the man suffering from upper-body injuries.

Officers say the male was transported to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate shooting on Flora Avenue

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident marks Winnipeg’s 28th homicide so far in 2022.

