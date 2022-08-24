Manitoba spending $756,000 to support 30 accessibility projects

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is spending a total of $756,000 to support 30 organizations across the province undertaking projects to promote accessibility, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Wednesday.

The money is coming from the Manitoba Accessibility Fund (MAF).

“The MAF was established to help organizations make the changes necessary to improve accessibility to their services, thereby enhancing the lives of all Manitobans and allowing everyone to participate more fully in their communities,” said Squires.

The Good Will Social Club is receiving $20,000 for its Free Will Project, which raises awareness about the prevention and removal of barriers within Winnipeg’s arts and culture scene, creating a more accessible community for patrons, performers and staff.

“The Good Will Social Club has seen many challenges over the past few years, but the support from our community and funding such as this have given us the opportunity to see the business as more than just a live music venue,” said Donavan Robinson, operations manager, Good Will Social Club.

Additionally, the University College of the North (UCN) will be getting $50,000 to support an accessibility audit and consultation as well as upgrading its library database system to remove barriers to information and communication.

“The Manitoba Accessibility Fund Grant initiative will have a positive impact on students, employees and visitors to the University College of the North. UCN is committed to provide inclusive experiences in all services,” said Cindee Laverge, chief administrative officer, University College of the North.