Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Cherryville, B.C. residents urged to watch for lightning fires as blaze sparks

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 2:14 pm
A spot fire was reported on Cherry Ridge near Cherryville on Tuesday evening. View image in full screen
A spot fire was reported on Cherry Ridge near Cherryville on Tuesday evening. Hank Cameron

Cherryville, B.C., residents are being urged to watch out for new fire starts after lightning activity near the North Okanagan community.

Regional district area director Hank Cameron said he reported a new blaze around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Read more: Environment Canada issues thunderstorm watch for large swath of B.C.’s Southern Interior

Cameron said the spot fire is burning in mature timber at high elevation on Cherry Ridge upslope from the Cherryville area.

However, the local representative doesn’t think the fire will impact residents. Cameron estimates the blaze is three kilometers from the nearest private property and roughly five kilometers from any building.

Cameron said shortly after he spotted the fire Tuesday evening, heavy rain and lightning hit the area making it hard to access the remote spot where the fire was visible.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Flights briefly grounded at Cranbrook, B.C. airport after lightning strikes spark wildfires

By Wednesday morning, Cameron reported the fire activity had picked up and he witnessed crews flying in by helicopter to a cut block on top of the ridge.

He is hoping residents will keep an eye out for other new fire starts as the area has had quite a bit of lightning and it can take time after a strike before new fires become large enough to be visible.

