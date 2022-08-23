SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment Canada issues thunderstorm watch for large swath of B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 5:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Timelapse of Friday night thunderstorm in Okanagan' Timelapse of Friday night thunderstorm in Okanagan
Another thunderstorm rolled across the Okanagan on Friday night, and, for the second time in as many evenings, Global Okanagan's Travis Lowe created a timelapse video of it. The hour-long exposure, condensed into 37 seconds, features scores of cloud lightning – Aug 13, 2022

Another night, another thunderous lightning show.

Environment Canada issued a Tuesday thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Similkameen and South Okanagan regions.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” reads the missive from the national weather agency.

Read more: Thunderstorms spark 140 new lightning-caused fires across B.C.

As British Columbians know, storms also come with a risk of fire.

BC Wildfire information officer Andrea Heath said in the last 24 hours the province had 73 new fires, meaning there are currently 217 active wildfires.

“So some of those new fire starts are due to the lightning strikes that we saw,” Heath said.

In total, Heath said there were 9,345 lightning strikes recorded in the province in the last 24 hours.

Click to play video: 'Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for most of B.C.’s Interior' Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for most of B.C.’s Interior
Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for most of B.C.’s Interior – Aug 11, 2022

The majority were in the Cariboo Fire Centre, which saw  4,347 strikes, and then the Prince George Fire Centre saw 2,851. Next in line was the Kamloops Fire Centre which saw 1,156 strikes.

Trending Stories

“It’s typical for this time of year and the way that the weather patterns are currently. We are seeing hot and dry weather in the day and convective cells in the afternoon and evening,” Heath said.

The good news, however, is that they did see a lot of precipitation with those lightning strikes, and Health pointed out that tends to keep fire at bay.

BC Wildfire is also keeping an eye on tonight’s storms tracking through the South East fire centre, where it’s warm and dry but not unseasonably so.

Click to play video: 'Lightning strike on Shuswap Lake' Lightning strike on Shuswap Lake
Lightning strike on Shuswap Lake – Jul 29, 2022
