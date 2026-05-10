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Canada

Toddler dies after falling from North York apartment building: police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted May 10, 2026 6:41 pm
1 min read
Toronto police officers are pictured at a building at Don Mills Road and Graydon Hall Drive on Sunday, May 10, after they say a toddler fell from a high-rise apartment building. View image in full screen
Toronto police officers are pictured at a building at Don Mills Road and Graydon Hall Drive on Sunday, May 10, after they say a toddler fell from a high-rise apartment building. Global News
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A toddler has died after falling from a high-rise apartment building in North York, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the building at Don Mills Road and Graydon Hall Drive at about 12:21 p.m. Sunday.

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Upon arrival, they found a toddler had fallen from an apartment. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the toddler’s death remain under investigation, which Toronto police said is in its early stages.

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