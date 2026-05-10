Toddler dies after falling from North York apartment building: police

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A toddler has died after falling from a high-rise apartment building in North York, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the building at Don Mills Road and Graydon Hall Drive at about 12:21 p.m. Sunday.

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Upon arrival, they found a toddler had fallen from an apartment. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the toddler’s death remain under investigation, which Toronto police said is in its early stages.