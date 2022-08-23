Flights briefly grounded at Cranbrook, B.C. airport after lightning strikes spark wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

Flights from Canadian Rockies International Airport in Cranbrook, B.C., were grounded for about an hour Tuesday due to wildfire concerns.

The move came after lightning strikes from an afternoon thunderstorm sparked two new fires near the facility.

One of those fires was burning just 1.6 kilometres west of the facility. The City of Cranbrook said fire crews had extinguished it late Tuesday allowing airspace to be reopened.

Lightning strikes from this afternoon’s thunderstorm has ignited two fires close to the Canadian Rockies International Airport, causing all commercial flights to be grounded until further notice. We will provide updates as soon as we know more. #Cranbrook @BCGovFireInfo pic.twitter.com/gNiFGk8ggn — City of Cranbrook (@cityofcranbrook) August 23, 2022

Commercial flights have resumed at the CRIA, after one of the two fires started by lightning late Tuesday aft extinguished allowing airspace to be reopened Tuesday eve. The 2nd fire still burning but it is outside the zone where it will impact flights. #Cranbrook @BCGovFireInfo pic.twitter.com/kHINjrIWH8 — City of Cranbrook (@cityofcranbrook) August 24, 2022

The BC Wildfire Service’s website listed a second 2.1-hectare fire burning about seven kilometres east of the facility on the Kootenay 1 Reserve.

The ʔaq̓am First Nations community said it was aware of the fire in its territory, and urged people to stay away from the area.

It asked any members who had been evacuated to report to the Health Centre.

Environment Canada placed the East Kootenay region under a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday, warning of lightning, powerful winds, large hail and torrential rainfall.

