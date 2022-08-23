SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Flights briefly grounded at Cranbrook, B.C. airport after lightning strikes spark wildfires

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 10:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Timelapse of Friday night thunderstorm in Okanagan' Timelapse of Friday night thunderstorm in Okanagan
WATCH: Another thunderstorm rolled across the Okanagan on Friday night, and, for the second time in as many evenings, Global Okanagan's Travis Lowe created a timelapse video of it. The hour-long exposure, condensed into 37 seconds, features scores of cloud lightning – Aug 13, 2022

Flights from Canadian Rockies International Airport in Cranbrook, B.C., were grounded for about an hour Tuesday due to wildfire concerns.

The move came after lightning strikes from an afternoon thunderstorm sparked two new fires near the facility.

One of those fires was burning just 1.6 kilometres west of the facility. The City of Cranbrook said fire crews had extinguished it late Tuesday allowing airspace to be reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Wildfire Service’s website listed a second 2.1-hectare fire burning about seven kilometres east of the facility on the Kootenay 1 Reserve.

Trending Stories

Read more: Environment Canada issues thunderstorm watch for large swath of B.C.’s Southern Interior

The ʔaq̓am First Nations community said it was aware of the fire in its territory, and urged people to stay away from the area.

It asked any members who had been evacuated to report to the Health Centre.

Environment Canada placed the East Kootenay region under a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday, warning of lightning, powerful winds, large hail and torrential rainfall.

Story continues below advertisement

 

