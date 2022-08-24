FIN Atlantic International Film Festival returns with full program, special events

Send this page to someone via email

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival (AIFF) has announced a full program of 178 films and the return of all special events, after a couple years of pandemic interruptions.

For the first time since 2019, the festival will host in-person parties, receptions, live Q&As and panels.

The AIFF says screenings will be presented over eight days in Halifax, while 77 films will be available virtually online from Sept. 15 to 22.

The opening night gala will be Clement Virgo’s film, Brother.

As well, there are several Atlantic Canadian presentations during the festival, including Jackie Torrens’ documentary Bernie Langille Wants to Know What Happened to Bernie Langille and Ashley McKenzie’s Queens of the Qing Dynasty.

Story continues below advertisement

The special presentations programs include Tara Thorne’s Compulsus and Koumbie’s Bystanders.

Our Special Presentations program will feature two Atlantic Canadian productions: Tara Thorne’s, COMPULSUS will have its Atlantic Canadian Premiere at #AIFF22 while Koumbie’s, BYSTANDERS will be having its World Premiere! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XTStGcjoFi — FIN Atlantic International Film Festival (@thefilmfest) August 24, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Full schedules of screenings and events can be found on the AIFF website.

AIFF will also include an industry event, with 142 participants from 14 countries.

6:20 FIN Atlantic Int’l Film Festival Goes Virtual FIN Atlantic Int’l Film Festival Goes Virtual – Jun 26, 2020