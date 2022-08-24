Menu

Entertainment

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival returns with full program, special events

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'New FIN Executive Director chats with Global News Morning' New FIN Executive Director chats with Global News Morning
We chat with FIN executive director Martha Cooley about FIN Outdoor and how plans are coming together for the next FIN Atlantic International Film Festival. – Jul 13, 2022

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival (AIFF) has announced a full program of 178 films and the return of all special events, after a couple years of pandemic interruptions.

For the first time since 2019, the festival will host in-person parties, receptions, live Q&As and panels.

Read more: Nova Scotia investing $23M to boost local film industry

The AIFF says screenings will be presented over eight days in Halifax, while 77 films will be available virtually online from Sept. 15 to 22.

The opening night gala will be Clement Virgo’s film, Brother.

As well, there are several Atlantic Canadian presentations during the festival, including Jackie Torrens’ documentary Bernie Langille Wants to Know What Happened to Bernie Langille and Ashley McKenzie’s Queens of the Qing Dynasty.

The special presentations programs include Tara Thorne’s Compulsus and Koumbie’s Bystanders.

Trending Stories

Full schedules of screenings and events can be found on the AIFF website.

AIFF will also include an industry event, with 142 participants from 14 countries.

Click to play video: 'FIN Atlantic Int’l Film Festival Goes Virtual' FIN Atlantic Int’l Film Festival Goes Virtual
FIN Atlantic Int’l Film Festival Goes Virtual – Jun 26, 2020
