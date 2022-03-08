Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia investing $23M to boost local film industry

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2022 11:14 am
Screen Nova Scotia executive director talks big boost in funding
We check in with Laura Mackenzie to find out more about the news this week of the province increasing support for the film & television industry in Nova Scotia. – Jun 25, 2021

The Nova Scotia government is investing $23 million in the province’s film industry.

Premier Tim Houston made the announcement Tuesday, saying $8 million will be spent on a new sound stage.

As well, another $15 million is for a new Nova Scotia Content Creator Fund for local film and TV productions.

Read more: Concerns raised over upcoming Washington Black film production in Shelburne, N.S.

Houston also says he will travel with Screen Nova Scotia representatives to Los Angeles later this month to meet executives with Disney, Netflix, NBC Universal and other studios.

“Film is a crucial and growing part of Nova Scotia’s economy – creating jobs, bringing international investments and showing the world what Nova Scotia has to offer,” said Premier Houston in a release.

“These investments will help show international producers that Nova Scotia is a great place to film, while making sure local creators have the resources they need to thrive.”

More to come.

