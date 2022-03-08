Nova Scotia investing $23M to boost local film industry

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government is investing $23 million in the province’s film industry.

Premier Tim Houston made the announcement Tuesday, saying $8 million will be spent on a new sound stage.

As well, another $15 million is for a new Nova Scotia Content Creator Fund for local film and TV productions.

Houston also says he will travel with Screen Nova Scotia representatives to Los Angeles later this month to meet executives with Disney, Netflix, NBC Universal and other studios.

“Film is a crucial and growing part of Nova Scotia’s economy – creating jobs, bringing international investments and showing the world what Nova Scotia has to offer,” said Premier Houston in a release.

“These investments will help show international producers that Nova Scotia is a great place to film, while making sure local creators have the resources they need to thrive.”

More to come.