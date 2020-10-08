Menu

Entertainment
October 8 2020 7:15am
05:53

Low cases of COVID-19 mean NS film industry is open for business

We check in with Laura Mackenzie from Screen Nova Scotia to find out more about how low cases of COVID-19 are creating a boom in the local film industry.

