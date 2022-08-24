Peterborough, Toronto men charged in fatal Oshawa shooting in January 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing charges in connection with a homicide in Oshawa, Ont., in January 2022.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 3, Durham regional police responded to call for a reported shooting and a man with injuries on Madison Avenue.

They found a 20-year-old man without vital signs in a white Toyota vehicle. He was taken to hospital but later died. He was identified as Saeid Mabrok Saeed Salem of Ottawa.

On Wednesday, police say two men were arrested on Tuesday in what investigators are calling a homicide — Oshawa’s first of 2022.

Kody Lim, 19, of Toronto, was charged with second-degree murder.

Kody Cummings, 25, of Peterborough, was charged with accessory after the fact to the offence of murder.

Both men are being held in custody with a future court appearance in Osahwa.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Thorne of the Major Crime – Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5223.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

