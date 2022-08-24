Menu

Crime

Peterborough, Toronto men charged in fatal Oshawa shooting in January 2022

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 12:30 pm
Police at the scene of the incident in Oshawa on Jan. 3, 2022. Two people have been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the incident in Oshawa on Jan. 3, 2022. Two people have been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation. Colin Williamson / Global News

Two men are facing charges in connection with a homicide in Oshawa, Ont., in January 2022.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 3, Durham regional police responded to call for a reported shooting and a man with injuries on Madison Avenue.

Read more: Man dies in hospital after shooting in Oshawa

They found a 20-year-old man without vital signs in a white Toyota vehicle. He was taken to hospital but later died. He was identified as Saeid Mabrok Saeed Salem of Ottawa.

On Wednesday, police say two men were arrested on Tuesday in what investigators are calling a homicide — Oshawa’s first of 2022.

Kody Lim, 19, of Toronto, was charged with second-degree murder.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Kody Cummings, 25, of Peterborough, was charged with accessory after the fact to the offence of murder.

Both men are being held in custody with a future court appearance in Osahwa.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Thorne of the Major Crime – Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5223.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

Click to play video: 'Police confirm 6 people shot at back of Ajax, Ont., restaurant' Police confirm 6 people shot at back of Ajax, Ont., restaurant
Police confirm 6 people shot at back of Ajax, Ont., restaurant – Aug 1, 2022
