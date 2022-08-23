Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada and Germany plan to begin hydrogen shipments in 2025

By Mia Rabson The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2022 5:01 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Trudeau and German Chancellor Scholz to sign hydrogen deal

Canada and Germany say a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, N.L., where they attended a hydrogen trade show.

Read more: Germany’s Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to sign energy deal. Here’s why it matters

The five-page agreement is a “declaration of intent” to create a hydrogen alliance between the two countries.

Canada is largely responsible for ramping up production of hydrogen and Germany will mainly focus on a shipping corridor to transport it across the Atlantic.

Trending Stories

While Russia is not named in the agreement, the pact is as much about energy as it is about sending a message to President Vladimir Putin that his country’s era as a global energy superpower is at risk.

Story continues below advertisement

Germany is seeking long-term energy replacements for fossil fuels both to meet its climate commitments and allow it to end its energy dependency on Russia.

Click to play video: 'Energy in focus at Trudeau and German Chancellor Scholz’s meeting in Montreal' Energy in focus at Trudeau and German Chancellor Scholz’s meeting in Montreal
Energy in focus at Trudeau and German Chancellor Scholz’s meeting in Montreal

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagCanada tagGermany tagOlaf Scholz tagCanada Germany tagHydrogen agreement tagOlaf Scholz visit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers