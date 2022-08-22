Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau, Scholz aim to boost business as German chancellor visits Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2022 7:11 am
Click to play video: 'German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal' German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal
German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal

A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader’s three-day visit to Canada.

The two leaders will start the day in Montreal with a meeting, at which they will be joined by numerous federal cabinet ministers.

Trudeau’s office says the leaders hope to encourage investment and partnership opportunities, including in the critical minerals and automotive sectors.

Read more: Germany’s Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to sign energy deal. Here’s why it matters

Scholz and Trudeau then plan to tour a national artificial intelligence institute funded by the federal government before heading to Toronto for an official dinner.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel late last year, is also slated to stop in Stephenville in western Newfoundland during his Canadian visit, which began late Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow' Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow
Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow – Aug 3, 2022

The chancellor and Trudeau are expected to sign a deal for Canada to supply clean hydrogen to Germany, as well as discuss the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine has criticized Trudeau and his government for agreeing to a request from Germany to exempt Siemens Canada from sanctions against Russia so it could return a turbine for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rain tagWest Island tagStorm tagMontreal weather tagQuebec Weather tagStorms tagLaurentians tagWinds tagThunder tagquebec storm tagOutages tagmonteral storm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Trudeau, Scholz aim to boost business as German chancellor visits Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal' German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal
German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal

A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader’s three-day visit to Canada.

The two leaders will start the day in Montreal with a meeting, at which they will be joined by numerous federal cabinet ministers.

Trudeau’s office says the leaders hope to encourage investment and partnership opportunities, including in the critical minerals and automotive sectors.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Germany’s Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to sign energy deal. Here’s why it matters

Scholz and Trudeau then plan to tour a national artificial intelligence institute funded by the federal government before heading to Toronto for an official dinner.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel late last year, is also slated to stop in Stephenville in western Newfoundland during his Canadian visit, which began late Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow' Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow
Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow – Aug 3, 2022

The chancellor and Trudeau are expected to sign a deal for Canada to supply clean hydrogen to Germany, as well as discuss the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine has criticized Trudeau and his government for agreeing to a request from Germany to exempt Siemens Canada from sanctions against Russia so it could return a turbine for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Trudeau, Scholz aim to boost business as German chancellor visits Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal' German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal
German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal

A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader’s three-day visit to Canada.

The two leaders will start the day in Montreal with a meeting, at which they will be joined by numerous federal cabinet ministers.

Trudeau’s office says the leaders hope to encourage investment and partnership opportunities, including in the critical minerals and automotive sectors.

Read more: Germany’s Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to sign energy deal. Here’s why it matters

Scholz and Trudeau then plan to tour a national artificial intelligence institute funded by the federal government before heading to Toronto for an official dinner.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel late last year, is also slated to stop in Stephenville in western Newfoundland during his Canadian visit, which began late Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow' Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow
Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow – Aug 3, 2022

The chancellor and Trudeau are expected to sign a deal for Canada to supply clean hydrogen to Germany, as well as discuss the war in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine has criticized Trudeau and his government for agreeing to a request from Germany to exempt Siemens Canada from sanctions against Russia so it could return a turbine for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Trudeau, Scholz aim to boost business as German chancellor visits Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal' German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal
German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal

A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader’s three-day visit to Canada.

The two leaders will start the day in Montreal with a meeting, at which they will be joined by numerous federal cabinet ministers.

Trudeau’s office says the leaders hope to encourage investment and partnership opportunities, including in the critical minerals and automotive sectors.

Read more: Germany’s Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to sign energy deal. Here’s why it matters

Scholz and Trudeau then plan to tour a national artificial intelligence institute funded by the federal government before heading to Toronto for an official dinner.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel late last year, is also slated to stop in Stephenville in western Newfoundland during his Canadian visit, which began late Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow' Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow
Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow – Aug 3, 2022

The chancellor and Trudeau are expected to sign a deal for Canada to supply clean hydrogen to Germany, as well as discuss the war in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine has criticized Trudeau and his government for agreeing to a request from Germany to exempt Siemens Canada from sanctions against Russia so it could return a turbine for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Trudeau, Scholz aim to boost business as German chancellor visits Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal' German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal
German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal

A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader’s three-day visit to Canada.

The two leaders will start the day in Montreal with a meeting, at which they will be joined by numerous federal cabinet ministers.

Trudeau’s office says the leaders hope to encourage investment and partnership opportunities, including in the critical minerals and automotive sectors.

Read more: Germany’s Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to sign energy deal. Here’s why it matters

Scholz and Trudeau then plan to tour a national artificial intelligence institute funded by the federal government before heading to Toronto for an official dinner.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel late last year, is also slated to stop in Stephenville in western Newfoundland during his Canadian visit, which began late Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow' Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow
Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow – Aug 3, 2022

The chancellor and Trudeau are expected to sign a deal for Canada to supply clean hydrogen to Germany, as well as discuss the war in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine has criticized Trudeau and his government for agreeing to a request from Germany to exempt Siemens Canada from sanctions against Russia so it could return a turbine for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Trudeau, Scholz aim to boost business as German chancellor visits Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal' German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal
German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal

A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader’s three-day visit to Canada.

The two leaders will start the day in Montreal with a meeting, at which they will be joined by numerous federal cabinet ministers.

Trudeau’s office says the leaders hope to encourage investment and partnership opportunities, including in the critical minerals and automotive sectors.

Read more: Germany’s Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to sign energy deal. Here’s why it matters

Scholz and Trudeau then plan to tour a national artificial intelligence institute funded by the federal government before heading to Toronto for an official dinner.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel late last year, is also slated to stop in Stephenville in western Newfoundland during his Canadian visit, which began late Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow' Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow
Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow – Aug 3, 2022

The chancellor and Trudeau are expected to sign a deal for Canada to supply clean hydrogen to Germany, as well as discuss the war in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine has criticized Trudeau and his government for agreeing to a request from Germany to exempt Siemens Canada from sanctions against Russia so it could return a turbine for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Trudeau, Scholz aim to boost business as German chancellor visits Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal' German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal
German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal

A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader’s three-day visit to Canada.

The two leaders will start the day in Montreal with a meeting, at which they will be joined by numerous federal cabinet ministers.

Trudeau’s office says the leaders hope to encourage investment and partnership opportunities, including in the critical minerals and automotive sectors.

Read more: Germany’s Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to sign energy deal. Here’s why it matters

Scholz and Trudeau then plan to tour a national artificial intelligence institute funded by the federal government before heading to Toronto for an official dinner.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel late last year, is also slated to stop in Stephenville in western Newfoundland during his Canadian visit, which began late Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow' Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow
Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow – Aug 3, 2022

The chancellor and Trudeau are expected to sign a deal for Canada to supply clean hydrogen to Germany, as well as discuss the war in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine has criticized Trudeau and his government for agreeing to a request from Germany to exempt Siemens Canada from sanctions against Russia so it could return a turbine for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Trudeau, Scholz aim to boost business as German chancellor visits Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal' German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal
German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal

A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader’s three-day visit to Canada.

The two leaders will start the day in Montreal with a meeting, at which they will be joined by numerous federal cabinet ministers.

Trudeau’s office says the leaders hope to encourage investment and partnership opportunities, including in the critical minerals and automotive sectors.

Read more: Germany’s Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to sign energy deal. Here’s why it matters

Scholz and Trudeau then plan to tour a national artificial intelligence institute funded by the federal government before heading to Toronto for an official dinner.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel late last year, is also slated to stop in Stephenville in western Newfoundland during his Canadian visit, which began late Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow' Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow
Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow – Aug 3, 2022

The chancellor and Trudeau are expected to sign a deal for Canada to supply clean hydrogen to Germany, as well as discuss the war in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine has criticized Trudeau and his government for agreeing to a request from Germany to exempt Siemens Canada from sanctions against Russia so it could return a turbine for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Trudeau, Scholz aim to boost business as German chancellor visits Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal' German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal
German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal

A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader’s three-day visit to Canada.

The two leaders will start the day in Montreal with a meeting, at which they will be joined by numerous federal cabinet ministers.

Trudeau’s office says the leaders hope to encourage investment and partnership opportunities, including in the critical minerals and automotive sectors.

Read more: Germany’s Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to sign energy deal. Here’s why it matters

Scholz and Trudeau then plan to tour a national artificial intelligence institute funded by the federal government before heading to Toronto for an official dinner.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel late last year, is also slated to stop in Stephenville in western Newfoundland during his Canadian visit, which began late Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow' Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow
Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow – Aug 3, 2022

The chancellor and Trudeau are expected to sign a deal for Canada to supply clean hydrogen to Germany, as well as discuss the war in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine has criticized Trudeau and his government for agreeing to a request from Germany to exempt Siemens Canada from sanctions against Russia so it could return a turbine for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Trudeau, Scholz aim to boost business as German chancellor visits Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal' German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal
German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal

A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader’s three-day visit to Canada.

The two leaders will start the day in Montreal with a meeting, at which they will be joined by numerous federal cabinet ministers.

Trudeau’s office says the leaders hope to encourage investment and partnership opportunities, including in the critical minerals and automotive sectors.

Read more: Germany’s Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to sign energy deal. Here’s why it matters

Scholz and Trudeau then plan to tour a national artificial intelligence institute funded by the federal government before heading to Toronto for an official dinner.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel late last year, is also slated to stop in Stephenville in western Newfoundland during his Canadian visit, which began late Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow' Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow
Germany, Canada call for return to Nord Stream gas flow – Aug 3, 2022

The chancellor and Trudeau are expected to sign a deal for Canada to supply clean hydrogen to Germany, as well as discuss the war in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine has criticized Trudeau and his government for agreeing to a request from Germany to exempt Siemens Canada from sanctions against Russia so it could return a turbine for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers