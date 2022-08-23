Menu

Crime

Toronto-area contractor fraud totalled more than $1M: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 3:12 pm
In this June 24, 2021 file photo, lumber is piled at a housing construction site in Middleton, Mass. View image in full screen
In this June 24, 2021 file photo, lumber is piled at a housing construction site in Middleton, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

An investigation into an alleged contractor fraud that operated in multiple Greater Toronto Area cities has resulted in a man being arrested, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release that on Monday, “a comprehensive investigation culminated” after officers received several reports of fraud involving the same suspect.

Police allege the suspect promised contractor home services, was paid deposits and used sub-contractors.

“Several victims have come forward and stated that services had never even begun,” police said.

The fraud allegedly occurred over two years, between 2020 and 2022, and is believed to be valued over $1,000,000, police allege.

On Monday, Mississauga resident Milentje Djordjevic, 58, was arrested and charged with defrauding the public and four counts of fraud over $5,000.

He’s scheduled to appear a Brampton court at a later date.

Police said they believe more victims may exist and asked anyone with information to contact the Peel police fraud bureau at 905-453–2121, ext. 3335 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said they’re also urging residents “to consider not prepaying for products or services when dealing with unknown or unproven individuals.”

“Check references and establish a contract and payment schedule for services rendered,” the release said.

