Markham man charged in connection with grandparent scam: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man from Markham has been charged in connection with a grandparent scam, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on August 18, the victims received a phone call from a man claiming to be their grandson who said he was in trouble and needed bail money.

“Someone claiming to be an officer of the court then advised them that their grandson had been involved in a car accident injuring a pregnant female and $9,000 was required as bail,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the suspect then allegedly arranged for a “bondsman” or courier to pick up the money.

Police said the targets were the victim of the same scam earlier in the month and decided to “immediately” contact police.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, officers attended and arrested the suspect “without incident.”

“Further investigation connected the suspect to another incident less than an hour before in which the victims provided $9,000,” the news release said.

According to police, 22-year-old Jaaziah Brereton from Markham has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.