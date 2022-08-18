Port Hope police arrest Toronto man for ‘grandparent scam’

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man has been arrested after an alleged “grandparent scam” in Port Hope, Ont. on Wednesday.

Port Hope Police Service said that Thursday around 12:40 p.m., a resident was contacted by a man who identified himself as a duty counsel lawyer. He informed the resident that her grandson had been involved in an at-fault car accident with a pregnant woman.

There were no injuries, but the grandson had been arrested, the caller advised, noting bail was set for $9,700.

Police say a second voice came on the call identifying himself as the woman’s grandson, but the woman at first questioned it. The caller stated his voice was different due to illness.

Police say the woman was convinced and went to a bank where she withdrew $9,700 in $100 denominations. Around 2:45 p.m., a man identifying himself as a bail bondsman arrived at her home and collected the money and left.

Later Thursday, the woman received another call from the man informing her that she must now pay another $10,000 for her grandson’s release as a surety.

According to police, the woman phoned the Crown’s office in Cobourg to verify the caller’s identity. She was told the person didn’t exist and advised to phone police.

Police say the woman — at her own discretion — chose to keep the line of communication open with the scammers and if they returned, she would call police.

Around 3:25 p.m., the woman called 911, stating the same man had returned to her residence to collect the $10,000.

Police arrived and following a brief foot pursuit, arrested the suspect.

Tayjon Campbell of Toronto was arrested. Details on charges have yet to be provided.

Police say anyone else who has had any dealings with Campbell can call them at 905-885-8123 ext. 3 or email them at phps@phps.on.ca.

